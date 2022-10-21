Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] Stock trading around $4.92 per share: What’s Next?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE: BBVA] gained 1.86% or 0.09 points to close at $4.92 with a heavy trading volume of 2859777 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.92, the shares rose to $4.98 and dropped to $4.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBVA points out that the company has recorded -10.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, BBVA reached to a volume of 2859777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]:

UBS have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.79.

Trading performance analysis for BBVA stock

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, BBVA shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Total Capital for BBVA is now 4.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.25. Additionally, BBVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 254.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] managed to generate an average of $36,348 per employee.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. go to 40.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]

There are presently around $816 million, or 2.90% of BBVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 52,399,159, which is approximately 7.192% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 22,293,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.68 million in BBVA stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $44.59 million in BBVA stock with ownership of nearly 6.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE:BBVA] by around 23,919,363 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 21,060,104 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 120,901,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,880,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBVA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,611,746 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,241,905 shares during the same period.