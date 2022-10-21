Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] moved up 57.54: Why It’s Important

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTI] jumped around 1.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.12 at the close of the session, up 57.54%. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Ascent Solar Reports Inducement Grant to New Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Max.

This RSUs grant was agreed to as an inducement, material to Mr. Max entering into an employment agreement with Ascent. The RSUs grant was agreed to and granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Twenty percent (20%) of the RSUs are fully vested upon grant. The remaining eighty percent (80%) of the RSUs shall vest in equal monthly increments over the next thirty-six (36) months. Any outstanding and unvested RSUs will accelerate and fully vest upon the earlier of (i) a change of control and (ii) the termination of Mr. Max’s employment for any reason other than (x) by the Company for cause or (y) by Mr. Max without good reason.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stock is now -59.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASTI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.47 and lowest of $3.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 94.00, which means current price is +102.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.81K shares, ASTI reached a trading volume of 5025829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 143.40.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.81. With this latest performance, ASTI shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $0 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTI stocks are: FINTRUST CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 156, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 59 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in ASTI stocks shares; and ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.0 in ASTI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTI] by around 215 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 215 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.