Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Stock trading around $142.08 per share: What’s Next?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.47%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology.

Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005391/en/.

Over the last 12 months, ADI stock dropped by -19.69%. The one-year Analog Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.66. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.30 billion, with 517.01 million shares outstanding and 509.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, ADI stock reached a trading volume of 3340434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $191.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $225, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ADI stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 204 to 208.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.06, while it was recorded at 140.07 for the last single week of trading, and 157.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 16.63%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63,139 million, or 88.40% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,739,493, which is approximately 1.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,189,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.71 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.47 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -7.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 617 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 27,089,264 shares. Additionally, 630 investors decreased positions by around 29,295,552 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 388,006,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,391,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,280,727 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 3,421,034 shares during the same period.