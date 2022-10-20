Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Stock trading around $28.72 per share: What’s Next?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.14%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Home sales slow as rising mortgage rates drive up monthly payments.

High-growth and high-cost metros across the West are seeing the largest value declines from peak levels.

The typical U.S. home value stayed steady from August, halting declines in previous months. Values are still up 44% compared to 2019.

Over the last 12 months, Z stock dropped by -67.21%. The one-year Zillow Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.47. The average equity rating for Z stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.04 billion, with 179.97 million shares outstanding and 163.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, Z stock reached a trading volume of 2946771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $43.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48.

Z Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.84, while it was recorded at 28.27 for the last single week of trading, and 41.80 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,056 million, or 97.83% of Z stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,972,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $659.78 million in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $396.5 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 30.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 21,755,605 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 25,150,589 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 129,133,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,039,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,685,975 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,918,833 shares during the same period.