WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gain 1.08% so far this year. What now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.61%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that WillScot Mobile Mini Relocates to New Facility in Quebec.

This state-of-the-art facility, complete with an office, a shop, a warehouse, and a storage yard, was built on a greenfield site by property management company IMAFA. From this facility, WillScot will continue to provide modular space and storage solutions for customers throughout Quebec City and northern Quebec across a diverse range of industries including education, government, energy, construction, healthcare, and retail.

Over the last 12 months, WSC stock rose by 23.04%. The one-year WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.88. The average equity rating for WSC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.03 billion, with 223.38 million shares outstanding and 207.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, WSC stock reached a trading volume of 2865664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $50.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WSC Stock Performance Analysis:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, WSC shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.63, while it was recorded at 41.84 for the last single week of trading, and 37.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.98. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WSC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 54.40%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,876 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,731,119, which is approximately -2.959% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,680,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.71 million in WSC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $563.1 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -11.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 24,360,239 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 30,132,630 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 160,525,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,018,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,667,579 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,590 shares during the same period.