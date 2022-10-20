why The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.67

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] slipped around -0.98 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.90 at the close of the session, down -3.65%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Chronograph Announces Investment Led by Summit Partners.

Leader in private markets technology for institutional investors plans to leverage new investment to continue product expansion and support global growth.

Chronograph, a leading private markets technology company, today announced a ‘Series X’ funding round led by global growth equity investor Summit Partners. Existing investors Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and Nasdaq Ventures also participated in the round. The new investment will position Chronograph to further accelerate global growth and development of the company’s robust portfolio monitoring, reporting, and analytics solutions.

The Carlyle Group Inc. stock is now -52.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CG Stock saw the intraday high of $26.59 and lowest of $25.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.62, which means current price is +5.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 6199693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $46.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $58 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $38, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CG stock. On July 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CG shares from 38 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 46.54.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.46, while it was recorded at 26.25 for the last single week of trading, and 38.72 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.39. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.13.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -8.24%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $4,929 million, or 53.60% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,756,548, which is approximately 15.962% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,292,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.38 million in CG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $456.81 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly -8.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 25,649,255 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 24,837,836 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 139,817,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,305,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,318,982 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,404,553 shares during the same period.