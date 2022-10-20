why Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.72

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.16.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2762812 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sibanye Stillwater Limited stands at 3.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.59%.

The market cap for SBSW stock reached $6.61 billion, with 705.48 million shares outstanding and 172.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 2762812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $14.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $25 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SBSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has SBSW stock performed recently?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 12.67 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

114 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 8,991,598 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 8,401,050 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 29,439,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,832,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,011,261 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,660,924 shares during the same period.