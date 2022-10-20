why SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.69

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] loss -6.95% or -0.04 points to close at $0.55 with a heavy trading volume of 2785427 shares. The company report on October 14, 2022 that SelectQuote to Release Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 3.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and interim Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Clement, will host a conference call on the day of the release (November 3, 2022) at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3c1a33c7&confId=42911.

It opened the trading session at $0.58, the shares rose to $0.5999 and dropped to $0.536, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLQT points out that the company has recorded -73.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, SLQT reached to a volume of 2785427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $1.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SLQT stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLQT shares from 20 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for SLQT stock

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, SLQT shares dropped by -56.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.74 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2261, while it was recorded at 0.5727 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8160 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.04 and a Gross Margin at +38.04. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.37.

SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to -9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

There are presently around $57 million, or 63.20% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,663,512, which is approximately 4.924% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,678,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.65 million in SLQT stocks shares; and ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $7.05 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 7,669,360 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 7,300,694 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 88,592,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,562,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,323,729 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,245 shares during the same period.