why DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.44

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.68 at the close of the session, up 2.12%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces 100% of net income as new dividend policy.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, September 8, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announces a new dividend policy with 100% of net income being returned to shareholders in the form of quarterly cash dividends. The new policy will be implemented from the third quarter of 2022.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, President & CEO, stated: “The key considerations behind the new policy are the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity position in combination with no current plans for significant capital expenditures. The timing of the decision and its implementation reflects our constructive market outlook.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 3815302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $9.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on DHT stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DHT shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 118.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.36. With this latest performance, DHT shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.40 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $795 million, or 62.00% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,270,670, which is approximately -10.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,899,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.29 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $61.12 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly -0.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 11,712,186 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 14,121,847 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 65,751,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,585,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,232,278 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,811,084 shares during the same period.