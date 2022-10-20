why Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $127.33

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] loss -4.38% on the last trading session, reaching $95.23 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2022 that BJ’s Wholesale Club Introduces New Partnership with Capital One.

Capital One Selected as New Exclusive Issuing Partner for the BJ’s Mastercard® Program.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), a leading membership warehouse club operator, and Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF), a leading bank and credit card company, announced today that they have entered into a strategic program agreement for Capital One to become the exclusive issuing partner for BJ’s co-brand Mastercard® program. The new program is expected to launch in early 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 2930506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $127.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $152 to $126. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.04.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.78, while it was recorded at 97.10 for the last single week of trading, and 122.68 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

There are presently around $32,630 million, or 90.50% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 35,457,571, which is approximately 7.561% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,710,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.83 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -1.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

462 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 14,432,366 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 27,025,315 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 301,190,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,647,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,963,020 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 3,090,837 shares during the same period.