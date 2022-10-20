why Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $93.43

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] slipped around -4.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $56.34 at the close of the session, down -7.11%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Builders FirstSource Named 2022 Distributor of the Year by D.R. Horton.

“We are incredibly grateful to have received D.R. Horton’s 2022 Distributor of the Year award,” said Dave Flitman, Builders FirstSource President and CEO. “This achievement is a testament to our strong customer relationships, the outstanding service our BFS team members work hard to provide every day, as well as our commitment to excellence in every facet of what we do. We value our partnership with D.R. Horton and look forward to continuing to support their vision of helping all Americans become homeowners.”.

Builders FirstSource Inc. stock is now -34.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLDR Stock saw the intraday high of $59.93 and lowest of $55.494 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.48, which means current price is +15.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 2776258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $93.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $70 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BLDR stock performed recently?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.03, while it was recorded at 59.26 for the last single week of trading, and 65.11 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.18.

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Insider trade positions for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $9,081 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,367,730, which is approximately -6.052% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,671,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $882.94 million in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $680.74 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -7.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 13,816,467 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 25,583,236 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 121,786,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,186,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,741,873 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,429,039 shares during the same period.