Wells Fargo slashes price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] – find out why.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] closed the trading session at $15.68 on 10/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.56, while the highest price level was $15.92. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes $2.0 Billion Refinancing.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that on October 13, 2022, it successfully refinanced $2.0 billion of credit facilities and term loans, resulting in a $650.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”) and three term loans totaling $1.4 billion.

“We are extremely appreciative of our bank group’s continued strong support for our company and on this significant refinancing effort,” said Raymond D. Martz, Chief Financial Officer for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “In addition to extending our debt maturities, this refinancing provides us with enhanced balance sheet flexibility and capacity.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.91 percent and weekly performance of 7.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, PEB reached to a volume of 2663200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $22.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on PEB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.67.

PEB stock trade performance evaluation

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.77. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.03, while it was recorded at 15.25 for the last single week of trading, and 20.58 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.04 and a Gross Margin at -13.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,256 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,287,259, which is approximately -1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,763,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.52 million in PEB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $138.37 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 7.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 10,686,586 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 8,610,081 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 124,572,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,869,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,936,568 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,256,168 shares during the same period.