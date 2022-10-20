Wall Street Analyst Resumed Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE: ZYME] closed the trading session at $6.50 on 10/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.81, while the highest price level was $6.83. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Zymeworks To Host Conference Call on Exclusive Licensing Agreement of Zanidatamab.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals to obtain exclusive development and commercialization rights in key markets including the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Zymeworks to receive $50 million upfront payment, a second payment of $325 million, at Jazz’s option, and further potential regulatory and commercial milestones for total potential payments of up to $1.76 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.34 percent and weekly performance of 28.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 651.88K shares, ZYME reached to a volume of 11143593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYME shares is $18.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYME stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Zymeworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Zymeworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZYME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymeworks Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

ZYME stock trade performance evaluation

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.46. With this latest performance, ZYME shares gained by 13.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.86 for the last 200 days.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] shares currently have an operating margin of -808.22. Zymeworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -794.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.68.

Zymeworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zymeworks Inc. go to 11.00%.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $311 million, or 83.20% of ZYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYME stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,772,000, which is approximately 0.208% of the company’s market cap and around 6.68% of the total institutional ownership; EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,380,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.97 million in ZYME stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $26.86 million in ZYME stock with ownership of nearly -22.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zymeworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE:ZYME] by around 9,852,197 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 11,919,556 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 26,059,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,831,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYME stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,055,549 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,365,661 shares during the same period.