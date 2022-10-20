Wall Street Analyst Initiated Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVI] loss -13.18% on the last trading session, reaching $17.06 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Maravai LifeSciences Temporarily Reinstates Carl Hull as CEO Amidst Pending Noncompetition Litigation.

Maravai LifeSciences and Recently-Appointed CEO Trey Martin Vigorously Defending Against Suit.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. represents 131.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.27 billion with the latest information. MRVI stock price has been found in the range of $16.58 to $19.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, MRVI reached a trading volume of 2714162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MRVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

Trading performance analysis for MRVI stock

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, MRVI shares dropped by -26.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.08 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.84, while it was recorded at 18.87 for the last single week of trading, and 29.33 for the last 200 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]

There are presently around $2,239 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVI stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 21,681,033, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 19,114,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.1 million in MRVI stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $216.51 million in MRVI stock with ownership of nearly 41.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVI] by around 15,754,676 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 12,595,754 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 102,921,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,271,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,045,827 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,951,598 shares during the same period.