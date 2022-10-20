Wall Street Analyst Initiated Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] gained 0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $108.87 price per share at the time. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Earns Recognition for Commitment to North Dakota Communities.

Over a three-year period, corporate and employee initiatives accounted for more than $2.2 million in financial contributions and more than 2,000 employee volunteer hours.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 3624369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $125.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $102, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.74 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.51, while it was recorded at 107.11 for the last single week of trading, and 89.09 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 22.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $43,480 million, or 80.60% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,289,642, which is approximately -17.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,940,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.78 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.16 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -8.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

553 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 37,941,812 shares. Additionally, 543 investors decreased positions by around 61,246,268 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 300,187,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,375,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,390,751 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,505,000 shares during the same period.