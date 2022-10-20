Verastem Inc. [VSTM] moved down -12.46: Why It’s Important

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] closed the trading session at $0.31 on 10/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3064, while the highest price level was $0.3553. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 22,500 shares of its common stock and the grant of 15,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.87 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 3, 2022. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the one new employee will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.05 percent and weekly performance of -24.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -81.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -72.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -75.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, VSTM reached to a volume of 4153900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

VSTM stock trade performance evaluation

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.72. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -72.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.12 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9871, while it was recorded at 0.3556 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2482 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -10372.28 and a Gross Margin at +66.01. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11749.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.14.

Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 60.20% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 26,988,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 19,974,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 million in VSTM stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $2.82 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 18,963,949 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 25,204,382 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 65,738,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,906,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,590,814 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,442,848 shares during the same period.