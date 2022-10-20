Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] Revenue clocked in at $5.00 million, down -76.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.34 at the close of the session, down -14.49%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that UNITY Biotechnology Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective at 5:00 PM Eastern Time Today.

UBX common stock expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on October 20, 2022.

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:UBX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of UNITY’s common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 PM Eastern Time today, October 19, 2022, after close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. UNITY’s common stock is expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on October 20, 2022 under the existing trading symbol “UBX.”.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock is now -76.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.75 and lowest of $3.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.64, which means current price is +9.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, UBX reached a trading volume of 3328065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $5 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has UBX stock performed recently?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.93. With this latest performance, UBX shares dropped by -23.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5363, while it was recorded at 0.3905 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8249 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1184.47 and a Gross Margin at +39.80. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1269.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.18.

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 26.00% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,281,673, which is approximately 13.907% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 957,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in UBX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $0.32 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly -56.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 646,767 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,052,326 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 4,765,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,464,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,662 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 575,849 shares during the same period.