The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Stock trading around $11.31 per share: What’s Next?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.08%. The company report on October 18, 2022 that GOODYEAR TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, Oct. 31, followed by an investor conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Company will publish its results under a new format as an Investor Letter, which combines and replaces the formerly issued press release, slide presentation and prepared remarks. The Investor Letter will be available on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. The following morning, the Company will host an investor call that will focus on questions and answers.

Over the last 12 months, GT stock dropped by -40.63%. The one-year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.68. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.28 billion, with 284.00 million shares outstanding and 281.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, GT stock reached a trading volume of 4490756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $16.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $15 to $15.30. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 11.30 for the last single week of trading, and 14.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,607 million, or 83.20% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,214,145, which is approximately -1.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,148,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.36 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $234.02 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -1.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

195 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 17,986,487 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 25,491,926 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 187,006,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,484,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,617,767 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 9,459,063 shares during the same period.