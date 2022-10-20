Sysco Corporation [SYY] Revenue clocked in at $68.64 billion, down -1.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] price surged by 0.58 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Teamsters Refuse to Allow Sysco Workers to Vote on Industry-Leading Contracts.

Despite best efforts to bring the current work stoppage to an end, including offering industry leading wages, the Teamsters’ leadership has effectively rejected the companies’ offers and denied their members the right to vote on the proposed offer.

A sum of 3071106 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Sysco Corporation shares reached a high of $78.15 and dropped to a low of $76.9312 until finishing in the latest session at $77.45.

The one-year SYY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.82. The average equity rating for SYY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $92.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 198.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SYY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.23. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.32, while it was recorded at 75.65 for the last single week of trading, and 82.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sysco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.25.

Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SYY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 41.40%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,881 million, or 85.00% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,446,544, which is approximately 2.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 34,214,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.44 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -0.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 645 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 18,695,890 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 23,185,827 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 382,669,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,550,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,737,514 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,239,400 shares during the same period.