Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] is -89.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SBFM] gained 42.06% or 0.38 points to close at $1.28 with a heavy trading volume of 5715613 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Sunshine Biopharma Files Its Second Quarter Report With the SEC.

Company Reports Significant Increase in Cash on Hand as a Result of Recent Financings.

It opened the trading session at $0.91, the shares rose to $1.35 and dropped to $0.8355, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBFM points out that the company has recorded -67.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -106.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, SBFM reached to a volume of 5715613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

Trading performance analysis for SBFM stock

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 91.04. With this latest performance, SBFM shares gained by 48.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.37 for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9819, while it was recorded at 0.9188 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1439 for the last 200 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1068.24 and a Gross Margin at +42.84. Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 399.10 and a Current Ratio set at 401.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.00% of SBFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBFM stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 568,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 47,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in SBFM stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $40000.0 in SBFM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SBFM] by around 682,998 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,415,525 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,361,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 737,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBFM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 637,382 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,413,092 shares during the same period.