SenesTech Inc. [SNES] is -65.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ: SNES] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.56 during the day while it closed the day at $0.34. The company report on September 14, 2022 that SenesTech to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on September 28-29, 2022.

Company WebcastThe Company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on the Company’s website or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham6/snes/2052765. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

SenesTech Inc. stock has also gained 33.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNES stock has declined by -30.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.67% and lost -65.26% year-on date.

The market cap for SNES stock reached $4.13 million, with 12.21 million shares outstanding and 11.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.49K shares, SNES reached a trading volume of 39546485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SenesTech Inc. [SNES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNES shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SenesTech Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

SNES stock trade performance evaluation

SenesTech Inc. [SNES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.33. With this latest performance, SNES shares dropped by -18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for SenesTech Inc. [SNES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4411, while it was recorded at 0.2635 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6226 for the last 200 days.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SenesTech Inc. [SNES] shares currently have an operating margin of -1489.00 and a Gross Margin at -9.83. SenesTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1378.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.37.

SenesTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SenesTech Inc. [SNES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SenesTech Inc. go to 30.00%.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.70% of SNES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNES stocks are: FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 580,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.72% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 120,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41000.0 in SNES stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $11000.0 in SNES stock with ownership of nearly 150.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SenesTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ:SNES] by around 46,696 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 97,676 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 744,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 888,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNES stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,663 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 71,332 shares during the same period.