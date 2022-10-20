Sea Limited [SE] Stock trading around $47.92 per share: What’s Next?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.46%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Our solid results for the quarter reflect our continued progress in enhancing efficiency and strengthening our ecosystem,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer. “Shopee’s unit economics improved significantly driven by gains in both monetization and efficiency across our markets, even as we sustained a healthy growth rate against tough comparisons. At Garena, we saw positive outcomes from our focus on user retention and efforts to bring more engaging experiences to our large global games community, with quarterly active users stable quarter-on-quarter. We also benefited from expanding synergies between Shopee and SeaMoney as our underserved user base adopted more of our financial products and services, resulting in strong growth and narrowing losses at SeaMoney.”.

Over the last 12 months, SE stock dropped by -86.94%. The one-year Sea Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.52. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.26 billion, with 555.93 million shares outstanding and 253.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, SE stock reached a trading volume of 9540792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $115.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $105, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SE stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SE shares from 460 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SE in the course of the last twelve months was 111.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.46. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.07 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.29, while it was recorded at 52.01 for the last single week of trading, and 94.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Limited Fundamentals:

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Sea Limited [SE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,087 million, or 74.90% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,188,004, which is approximately -1.478% of the company’s market cap and around 14.27% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 20,470,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $980.94 million in SE stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $810.8 million in SE stock with ownership of nearly -2.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 35,791,893 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 42,373,899 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 215,804,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,970,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,196,486 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 4,151,672 shares during the same period.