Raymond James lifts Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] price plunged by -4.65 percent to reach at -$1.4. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Ally Financial Adds Detroit Pistons to Sponsorship Roster, Expands Partnership with Charlotte Hornets.

Digital financial services company doubles down on its two hometowns while increasing its footprint in professional sports.

In advance of the 2022-2023 professional basketball season Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) officially announced today a new partnership with the Detroit Pistons and a renewed partnership with the Charlotte Hornets.

A sum of 13985771 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.15M shares. Ally Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $29.05 and dropped to a low of $27.91 until finishing in the latest session at $28.71.

The one-year ALLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.89. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $42.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $34, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on ALLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.65.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.17, while it was recorded at 29.46 for the last single week of trading, and 39.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ally Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.76. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -10.10%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,195 million, or 95.40% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,244,452, which is approximately -4.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 30,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $861.3 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $768.03 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 34,668,766 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 48,446,636 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 202,332,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,447,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,996,875 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,747,354 shares during the same period.