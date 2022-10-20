Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] is -88.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: QNRX] jumped around 0.84 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.73 at the close of the session, up 44.44%. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Initiate a Second Clinical Trial in Netherton Syndrome Patients.

A Multicenter Open Label Study of QRX003 Topical Lotion in Netherton Syndrome Patients Who Are Currently Receiving Systemic Biologic Therapy.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is now -88.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QNRX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.28 and lowest of $1.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 198.12, which means current price is +65.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, QNRX reached a trading volume of 16297989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has QNRX stock performed recently?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.31. With this latest performance, QNRX shares dropped by -30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.4100, while it was recorded at 1.9600 for the last single week of trading, and 10.1500 for the last 200 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.90% of QNRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNRX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,195, which is approximately 28.844% of the company’s market cap and around 17.47% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 1,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in QNRX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $4000.0 in QNRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:QNRX] by around 5,833 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 3,805 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,670 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,415 shares during the same period.