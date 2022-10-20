Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $73

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] loss -1.26% on the last trading session, reaching $68.41 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Omnicom Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue of $3,443.4 million, with organic growth of 7.5%.

Omnicom Group Inc. represents 205.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.27 billion with the latest information. OMC stock price has been found in the range of $67.56 to $71.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, OMC reached a trading volume of 3482422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 64.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for OMC stock

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, OMC shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.70, while it was recorded at 67.95 for the last single week of trading, and 73.49 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.03 and a Gross Margin at +17.69. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 10.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

There are presently around $12,791 million, or 94.40% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,459,427, which is approximately 0.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,896,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $770.49 million in OMC stock with ownership of nearly -4.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 10,492,446 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 16,299,576 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 160,178,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,970,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,504,747 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,315,176 shares during the same period.