Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] Is Currently 16.18 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MNTV] jumped around 1.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.54 at the close of the session, up 16.18%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Momentive to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022.

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey and GetFeedback, today announced that it will report third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 following the close of the market on Thursday, November 3, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Momentive Global Inc. stock is now -64.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNTV Stock saw the intraday high of $7.955 and lowest of $7.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.00, which means current price is +46.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, MNTV reached a trading volume of 19507657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTV shares is $12.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Momentive Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $28 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Momentive Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momentive Global Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNTV in the course of the last twelve months was 90.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MNTV stock performed recently?

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.10. With this latest performance, MNTV shares gained by 19.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.70, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.48 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Momentive Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.56.

Momentive Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momentive Global Inc. go to -9.46%.

Insider trade positions for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]

There are presently around $895 million, or 82.30% of MNTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,740,608, which is approximately -4.466% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 11,035,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.21 million in MNTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $73.36 million in MNTV stock with ownership of nearly 2.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ:MNTV] by around 19,420,141 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 20,366,799 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 78,954,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,741,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNTV stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,655,919 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,872,874 shares during the same period.