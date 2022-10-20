Market cap of Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] reaches 14.54B – now what?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.79% , amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.20%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and First Half of 2022 Financial Results.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, TCOM stock dropped by -27.69%. The one-year Trip.com Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.91. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.54 billion, with 647.87 million shares outstanding and 631.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, TCOM stock reached a trading volume of 5109869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $32.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.64.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.22, while it was recorded at 23.87 for the last single week of trading, and 24.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Limited Fundamentals:

Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,616 million, or 55.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 27,159,036, which is approximately -23.862% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,665,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.16 million in TCOM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $457.22 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 35,802,910 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 73,559,890 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 227,325,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,687,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,284,143 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 17,401,390 shares during the same period.