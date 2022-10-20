Market cap of Rio Tinto Group [RIO] reaches 90.00B – now what?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] closed the trading session at $53.74. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Rio Tinto releases third quarter production results.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm, said: “Delivering the full potential of our assets remains a priority: production improved versus the prior quarter across most of our sites, particularly where we have implemented the Rio Tinto Safe Production System (RTSPS). We progressed our excel in development objective, commissioning some major projects and advancing the next tranche of Pilbara mines, agreeing to enter a joint venture with Baowu to develop Western Range and modernising the joint venture covering the Rhodes Ridge project in the East Pilbara, unlocking a pathway to develop this significant, high quality resource. We also approved growth capital for underground mining at Kennecott, early works funding at Rincon Lithium and continue to progress Oyu Tolgoi. Our proposal to take Turquoise Hill Resources private has unanimous support of the Turquoise Hill Board who have recommended shareholders vote in favour of the transaction.

“We continue to deliver our strategy with decarbonisation at its centre. Last week we announced a partnership with the Government of Canada to invest up to C$737 million over eight years to decarbonise our Rio Tinto Fer et Titane operations in Québec, and to position the business as a centre of excellence for critical minerals processing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.07 percent and weekly performance of -3.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 3482984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $71.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.31.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.75, while it was recorded at 54.75 for the last single week of trading, and 67.52 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

There are presently around $6,836 million, or 10.60% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,846,876, which is approximately 5.081% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.48 million in RIO stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $539.4 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly -22.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

346 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 11,133,760 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 10,495,214 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 105,580,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,209,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,157,791 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,312,582 shares during the same period.