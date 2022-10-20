Market cap of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] reaches 10.42M – now what?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] gained 20.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.12 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Kintara Therapeutics Pauses REM-001 Program to Conserve Funds to Support VAL-083 International Registrational Study.

REM-001 15-Patient Study Paused to Conserve Funds – Approximately $3 Million Saved through 2023.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announced today that the REM-001 program in Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer (CMBC) was paused to conserve cash which will be used to support the funding of the Company’s ongoing international registrational study for VAL-083 in glioblastoma (GBM). By pausing the REM-001 program, the Company expects to save approximately $3.0 million through 2023.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. represents 80.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.42 million with the latest information. KTRA stock price has been found in the range of $0.112 to $0.156.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 43256770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for KTRA stock

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.58. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -19.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1418, while it was recorded at 0.1022 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2672 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.70% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,417,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 722,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87000.0 in KTRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $43000.0 in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly -37.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 968,709 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 953,749 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,562,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,484,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 238,367 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 165,369 shares during the same period.