Market cap of FREYR Battery [FREY] reaches 1.54B – now what?

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] price surged by 1.55 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on October 10, 2022 that FREYR Battery Signs License and Services Agreement with Aleees to Produce Active Cathode Material (LFP).

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has entered into an agreement with Aleees (TWSE: 5227), the Taiwan-based lithium-iron phosphate (“LFP”) cathode battery material manufacturer. The agreement, which includes ongoing services and support from Aleees, provides FREYR with a worldwide license to produce and sell LFP cathode material based on Aleees’ technology, and to build production facilities leveraging Aleees’ industrial expertise. FREYR anticipates that the agreement will enable FREYR to meet the future LFP cathode material needs of the Giga Arctic battery production facility in Mo i Rana, Norway. Volumes could furthermore be deployed to FREYR’s planned Giga America project in the U.S.

A sum of 2721350 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. FREYR Battery shares reached a high of $12.50 and dropped to a low of $11.5601 until finishing in the latest session at $12.43.

The one-year FREY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.24. The average equity rating for FREY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $20.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for FREYR Battery stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FREY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 1.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

FREY Stock Performance Analysis:

FREYR Battery [FREY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.47. With this latest performance, FREY shares dropped by -5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 13.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FREYR Battery Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.36.

FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

FREYR Battery [FREY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $822 million, or 49.20% of FREY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREY stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 12,490,291, which is approximately -2.309% of the company’s market cap and around 22.36% of the total institutional ownership; KIM, LLC, holding 11,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.94 million in FREY stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $142.94 million in FREY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FREYR Battery stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in FREYR Battery [NYSE:FREY] by around 14,961,602 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 12,227,870 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 38,912,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,102,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREY stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,002,590 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,398,062 shares during the same period.