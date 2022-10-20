Market cap of Etsy Inc. [ETSY] reaches 12.44B – now what?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] loss -6.12% or -6.15 points to close at $94.33 with a heavy trading volume of 3188893 shares. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Etsy to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in a press release after the market close. The press release can be accessed on the Etsy Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window, which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

It opened the trading session at $99.22, the shares rose to $99.29 and dropped to $93.6118, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETSY points out that the company has recorded -12.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 3188893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $118.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 6.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for ETSY stock

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.58, while it was recorded at 96.34 for the last single week of trading, and 112.77 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to -1.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $12,023 million, or 99.29% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,749,921, which is approximately 0.339% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,636,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $876.75 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 21.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 24,806,895 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 17,548,152 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 85,101,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,456,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,444,528 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 1,821,932 shares during the same period.