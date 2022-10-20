Market cap of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] reaches 2.59B – now what?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] gained 2.23% on the last trading session, reaching $12.37 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2022 that CommScope to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in network connectivity, plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an 8:30 a.m. Eastern conference call in which management will discuss the results.

The live, listen-only audio of the call will be available through a link on the Events and Presentations page of CommScope’s Investor Relations website.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. represents 207.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.59 billion with the latest information. COMM stock price has been found in the range of $11.885 to $12.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 3462754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $9 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COMM shares from 18 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.80. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 11.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 23.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $2,358 million, or 94.00% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,843,057, which is approximately 6.816% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 20,323,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.4 million in COMM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $194.13 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 10.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 28,550,086 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 29,594,449 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 132,475,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,620,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,590,826 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,873,201 shares during the same period.