Market Analysts see Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] price plunged by -5.12 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Leslie’s Inc. Publishes Second Annual ESG Report.

“For Leslie’s, ESG is fundamental to our business. Over the past year, we have made tremendous progress on many of our key initiatives, including expanding our eco-friendly product assortment; furthering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion; and developing our first-ever greenhouse gas emissions inventory. These initiatives, among others, are integral to generating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” said Michael Egeck, Chief Executive Officer and Director. “We realize there is still more work ahead, but we are confident that as Leslie’s grows, so too does our commitment to creating a more positive impact for those around us.”.

A sum of 3028061 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.70M shares. Leslie’s Inc. shares reached a high of $14.255 and dropped to a low of $13.25 until finishing in the latest session at $13.70.

The one-year LESL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.26. The average equity rating for LESL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $18.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $28 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $16, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on LESL stock. On April 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LESL shares from 26 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LESL Stock Performance Analysis:

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.64, while it was recorded at 14.00 for the last single week of trading, and 17.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leslie’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.32. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.43.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

LESL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,692 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 18,120,403, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 14,449,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.96 million in LESL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $165.42 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -8.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 25,196,330 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 18,943,106 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 152,340,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,479,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,154,489 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,045,839 shares during the same period.