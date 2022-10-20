Market Analysts see International Paper Company [IP] falling to $29. Time to buy?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.21%. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Diversity & Inclusion at International Paper EMEA: Mariateresa Ampolo Rella.

With our global commitment to diversity and inclusion, we know that diversity means something different in every geography where we operate. That is why we sat down with Mariateresa Ampolo Rella, our head of the EMEA People Organization Development and HR for HR, to hear how her team is bringing people from various backgrounds across the EMEA Region together to foster a culture of inclusion.

Interviewer: What does Diversity and Inclusion look like at International Paper in EMEA?.

Over the last 12 months, IP stock dropped by -36.56%. The one-year International Paper Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.88. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.20 billion, with 367.60 million shares outstanding and 360.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, IP stock reached a trading volume of 4000753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $47, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IP shares from 53 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.21. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.04, while it was recorded at 32.73 for the last single week of trading, and 43.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +22.97. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

IP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,564 million, or 89.60% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,354,772, which is approximately -1.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,463,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $933.47 million in IP stock with ownership of nearly -0.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 21,057,602 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 16,127,514 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 277,791,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,976,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,851,323 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,749,433 shares during the same period.