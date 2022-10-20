Market Analysts see Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] traded at a high on 10/19/22, posting a 1.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.24. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, October 31, 2022. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on October 31, 2022, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4673491 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at 3.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for HWM stock reached $14.49 billion, with 417.00 million shares outstanding and 411.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 4673491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 42.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HWM stock performed recently?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, HWM shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.76, while it was recorded at 33.19 for the last single week of trading, and 34.41 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 28.40%.

Insider trade positions for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $13,011 million, or 91.70% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,447,236, which is approximately 1.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,092,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $1.41 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 20,844,412 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 17,793,383 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 341,347,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,985,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,863,709 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,515,780 shares during the same period.