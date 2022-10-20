Market Analysts see Danaher Corporation [DHR] gaining to $340. Time to buy?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] traded at a low on 10/19/22, posting a -2.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $257.89. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Danaher Releases 2022 Sustainability Report and Announces New Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the “Company”), the global science and technology innovator, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report which highlights the progress of the Company’s sustainability program. Danaher also announced it has set a new goal to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50.4% by 2032, compared to a baseline year of 2021—aligning to the prevailing climate science goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“Every day across Danaher, we work to positively impact the world around us in meaningful ways,” said Rainer Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We feel a strong sense of responsibility to exceed the expectations of our stakeholders across the many facets of sustainability, and within this challenge we see tremendous opportunity to help all our stakeholders Realize Life’s Potential. Thanks to the driving force of the Danaher Business System, we have made notable progress across our sustainability endeavors this year and are excited to set our future ambitions even higher.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4104365 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Danaher Corporation stands at 3.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $190.23 billion, with 726.70 million shares outstanding and 647.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 4104365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $323.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $330 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $297, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on DHR stock. On June 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DHR shares from 299 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 8.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.04, while it was recorded at 258.87 for the last single week of trading, and 272.07 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.33 and a Gross Margin at +60.95. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97.

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 10.45%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $146,593 million, or 81.10% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,694,630, which is approximately 3.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,556,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.26 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.89 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 2.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 893 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 23,167,479 shares. Additionally, 935 investors decreased positions by around 26,095,952 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 519,168,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,431,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,100,231 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 1,533,487 shares during the same period.