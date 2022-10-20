Market Analysts see Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] falling to $58. Time to buy?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] slipped around -0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.85 at the close of the session, down -1.16%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Alaska Air Group announces webcast of third-quarter 2022 financial results.

Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2022 third quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 3383507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $64.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ALK stock performed recently?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, ALK shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.75, while it was recorded at 41.89 for the last single week of trading, and 48.53 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 19.43%.

Insider trade positions for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

There are presently around $4,034 million, or 77.70% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,073,664, which is approximately 0.887% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,162,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.75 million in ALK stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $260.28 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly -1.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

277 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 10,242,827 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 8,323,967 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 77,834,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,400,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,176,264 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,022,745 shares during the same period.