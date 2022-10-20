Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock Initiated by Cowen analyst, price target now $210

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] loss -4.79% on the last trading session, reaching $183.94 price per share at the time. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Lowe’s Announces 2022 Vendor Partners of the Year.

Lowe’s recognizes A.O. Smith, Blackstone and Mansfield Plumbing as This Year’s Outstanding Suppliers; Owens Corning named Lowe’s Sustainability Partner of the Year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced today it has named A.O. Smith, Blackstone and Mansfield Plumbing as the company’s 2022 Vendor Partners of the Year. The suppliers were recognized for their commitment to delivering quality products, innovation, value and service to Lowe’s customers.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. represents 638.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $116.71 billion with the latest information. LOW stock price has been found in the range of $180.22 to $188.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 5361873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $244.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $210, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on LOW stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 200 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 6.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for LOW stock

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.98, while it was recorded at 190.67 for the last single week of trading, and 204.75 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $88,349 million, or 79.30% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,565,576, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,892,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.44 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.05 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 912 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 18,049,066 shares. Additionally, 1,103 investors decreased positions by around 33,003,964 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 429,263,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,316,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,535,286 shares, while 188 institutional investors sold positions of 5,472,295 shares during the same period.