LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. [LMAO] is 3.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. [NASDAQ: LMAO] surged by $1.98 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.42. The company report on October 18, 2022 that LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. Stockholders Approve Previously Announced Business Combination with SeaStar Medical, Inc.

Transaction anticipated to close upon satisfaction of all closing conditions.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. stock has also gained 1.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LMAO stock has inclined by 2.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.10% and gained 3.79% year-on date.

The market cap for LMAO stock reached $123.58 million, with 13.04 million shares outstanding and 10.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.85K shares, LMAO reached a trading volume of 3880135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. [LMAO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. is set at 0.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

LMAO stock trade performance evaluation

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. [LMAO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, LMAO shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMAO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. [LMAO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. [LMAO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. [LMAO]: Insider Ownership positions

8 institutional holders increased their position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. [NASDAQ:LMAO] by around 278,341 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 106,859 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 9,257,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,642,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMAO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 220,655 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 56,447 shares during the same period.