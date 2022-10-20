Lake Street lifts Sientra Inc. [SIEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] traded at a low on 10/19/22, posting a -37.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Sientra Announces Proposed Public Offering.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as sole managing underwriter for the proposed offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4684517 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sientra Inc. stands at 24.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.77%.

The market cap for SIEN stock reached $24.43 million, with 62.65 million shares outstanding and 60.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 734.12K shares, SIEN reached a trading volume of 4684517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sientra Inc. [SIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIEN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Sientra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sientra Inc. stock. On August 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SIEN shares from 16 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has SIEN stock performed recently?

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.43. With this latest performance, SIEN shares dropped by -30.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.21 for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7080, while it was recorded at 0.6077 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5533 for the last 200 days.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sientra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

There are presently around $15 million, or 65.60% of SIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIEN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,536,802, which is approximately 4.198% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,106,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in SIEN stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $1.04 million in SIEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sientra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN] by around 4,140,231 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 12,696,162 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,409,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,246,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIEN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 520,023 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,950,652 shares during the same period.