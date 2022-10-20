KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Asana Inc. [ASAN] – find out why.

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] price plunged by -8.89 percent to reach at -$1.83. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Asana Launches Enterprise-Grade Goals to Help Executives Maximize Resources, Drive Revenue.

Real-time visibility into progress across an organization and automatic updates through Salesforce inform prioritization and planning.

New Asana Partners integrations reduce costly redundancies, level up security.

A sum of 4151785 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.15M shares. Asana Inc. shares reached a high of $20.25 and dropped to a low of $18.4547 until finishing in the latest session at $18.75.

The one-year ASAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.87. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $27.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ASAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.80. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -21.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.62, while it was recorded at 19.97 for the last single week of trading, and 31.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.07 and a Gross Margin at +89.72. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.10.

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,016 million, or 52.10% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,709,150, which is approximately 4.414% of the company’s market cap and around 41.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,372,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.48 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $91.6 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -14.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 10,433,931 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 15,116,486 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 28,657,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,208,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,074,586 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 8,285,300 shares during the same period.