Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Revenue clocked in at $4.93 billion, down -23.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Juniper Networks Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer.

Chris Kaddaras will Lead Sales and Field Operations Globally for the Company.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced today that effective October 17, 2022, Chris Kaddaras has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Rami Rahim. Mr. Kaddaras will be responsible for continuing Juniper’s sales growth momentum and driving the strategic and operational elements of the sales and partner functions for the company. Mr. Kaddaras will lead a global organization that includes direct and indirect sales, systems engineering, advanced technologies sales and field operations.

A sum of 3984558 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.60M shares. Juniper Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $27.73 and dropped to a low of $27.06 until finishing in the latest session at $27.37.

The one-year JNPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.33. The average equity rating for JNPR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $32.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $40 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

JNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.79, while it was recorded at 26.71 for the last single week of trading, and 31.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

JNPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 14.49%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,130 million, or 94.60% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 40,734,258, which is approximately -5.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,486,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $914.03 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

265 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 23,848,560 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 24,998,907 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 248,205,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,052,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,293,943 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,418,776 shares during the same period.