ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. [IACC] is 2.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. [NYSE: IACC] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.05 during the day while it closed the day at $10.00.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. stock has also gained 1.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IACC stock has inclined by 2.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.46% and gained 2.25% year-on date.

The market cap for IACC stock reached $323.80 million, with 32.38 million shares outstanding and 24.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.99K shares, IACC reached a trading volume of 3139295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. [IACC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for IACC in the course of the last twelve months was 323.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

IACC stock trade performance evaluation

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. [IACC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, IACC shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IACC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.71 for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. [IACC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. [IACC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. [IACC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $293 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IACC stocks are: ION ACQUISITION CORP GP LTD. with ownership of 7,031,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.62% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 1,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.0 million in IACC stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $12.03 million in IACC stock with ownership of nearly 32.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. [NYSE:IACC] by around 3,556,194 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,770,737 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 22,928,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,255,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IACC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,089,698 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,744,148 shares during the same period.