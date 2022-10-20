Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] moved down -3.48: Why It’s Important

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] loss -3.48% or -0.02 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3972473 shares. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders Adjourned to December 20, 2022.

A new record date of October 28, 2022, has been set for the meeting and only stockholders of record as of October 28, 2022, are entitled to and are being requested to vote at the annual meeting in person or by proxy. No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by shareholders at the rescheduled annual meeting.

The daily chart for IMPP points out that the company has recorded -70.68% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.12M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 3972473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for IMPP stock

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, IMPP shares gained by 9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3618, while it was recorded at 0.3748 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9648 for the last 200 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.80% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 2,702,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in IMPP stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $63000.0 in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly -17.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 3,196,688 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,074,048 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 333,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,937,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,140,055 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 971,461 shares during the same period.