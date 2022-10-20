Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $8

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] closed the trading session at $8.51 on 10/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.295, while the highest price level was $8.95. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Hayward Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today it will report its third quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

To access the live conference call, please register in advance by visiting https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=c0ffcc93&confId=42857. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and a unique access code for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.56 percent and weekly performance of -4.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, HAYW reached to a volume of 3139634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $18 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $13, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HAYW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 19.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HAYW stock trade performance evaluation

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, HAYW shares dropped by -13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 14.87 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.57. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAYW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hayward Holdings Inc. go to -3.16%.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,360 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 47,081,209, which is approximately -27.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 25,728,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.95 million in HAYW stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $74.27 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly 15.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 24,406,052 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 33,382,614 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 102,006,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,795,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,165,625 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,865,764 shares during the same period.