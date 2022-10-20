Goldman slashes price target on Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] – find out why.

Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ: NTRS] traded at a low on 10/19/22, posting a -9.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $79.59. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Northern Trust Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Northern Trust Corporation has released its third quarter 2022 financial results. Results can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/about-us/investor-relations as well as on the corporation’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 19, 2022, which is available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4117042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Trust Corporation stands at 5.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.47%.

The market cap for NTRS stock reached $17.21 billion, with 208.38 million shares outstanding and 207.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 948.48K shares, NTRS reached a trading volume of 4117042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRS shares is $106.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Northern Trust Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $130 to $152. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Northern Trust Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $151, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NTRS stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NTRS shares from 120 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Trust Corporation is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.69.

How has NTRS stock performed recently?

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, NTRS shares dropped by -14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.26, while it was recorded at 85.08 for the last single week of trading, and 105.41 for the last 200 days.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.88. Northern Trust Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Trust Corporation go to 7.15%.

Insider trade positions for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]

There are presently around $13,989 million, or 85.90% of NTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,207,027, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,877,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in NTRS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $710.18 million in NTRS stock with ownership of nearly -8.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Trust Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ:NTRS] by around 11,071,396 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 8,739,343 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 155,954,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,765,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,597,832 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 938,047 shares during the same period.