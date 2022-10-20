Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] is -68.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -25.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.46%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Generac Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Over the last 12 months, GNRC stock dropped by -76.17%. The one-year Generac Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.15. The average equity rating for GNRC stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.53 billion, with 63.66 million shares outstanding and 62.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, GNRC stock reached a trading volume of 12799232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $325.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $229, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on GNRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 12.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 158.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GNRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.46. With this latest performance, GNRC shares dropped by -39.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.00 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.54, while it was recorded at 137.07 for the last single week of trading, and 250.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Generac Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.15.

Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

GNRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to 13.47%.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,462 million, or 94.20% of GNRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,869,064, which is approximately 1.456% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,591,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.47 million in GNRC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $374.34 million in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly 5.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 7,507,607 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 5,407,687 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 45,669,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,585,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,493,552 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,204 shares during the same period.