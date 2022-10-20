Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] Is Currently 15.81 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.76%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Expands Argentina Real Estate Development Opportunities to Increase Revenues and Stockholder Value.

Recently Established Gaucho Development SRL to Develop Properties for the Commercial Rental Market.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the “Company”), today announced the formation of Gaucho Development SRL, an Argentine holdings company slated to develop the Company’s recently acquired land holdings in the commercial and business districts of San Rafael, Mendoza and Córdoba. The Company estimates potential rental income of more than USD 260,000 annually, once development is complete.

Over the last 12 months, VINO stock dropped by -89.87%.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.67 million, with 25.15 million shares outstanding and 19.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 945.51K shares, VINO stock reached a trading volume of 3324087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27.

VINO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.76. With this latest performance, VINO shares gained by 11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2754, while it was recorded at 0.2433 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1675 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.07 and a Gross Margin at +72.39. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.47.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.10% of VINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,399, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 90,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in VINO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $27000.0 in VINO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VINO] by around 140,761 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 111,218 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 273,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VINO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,359 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 106,762 shares during the same period.