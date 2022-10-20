For Vistra Corp. [VST], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] loss -1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $22.20 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Vistra to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on Nov. 4, 2022.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Management will present the materials during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra’s website at www.vistracorp.com under “Investor Relations” and then “Events & Presentations.” Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra’s website for one year following the call.

Vistra Corp. represents 429.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.36 billion with the latest information. VST stock price has been found in the range of $21.79 to $22.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 3407914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

Trading performance analysis for VST stock

Vistra Corp. [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.95, while it was recorded at 21.98 for the last single week of trading, and 23.60 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.45. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58.

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 20.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vistra Corp. [VST]

There are presently around $8,579 million, or 99.90% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,186,300, which is approximately 3.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,685,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $659.02 million in VST stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $563.88 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly -12.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 41,780,940 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 54,351,315 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 290,324,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,457,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,215,914 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 17,509,571 shares during the same period.