For PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], Analyst sees a rise to $47. What next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] closed the trading session at $37.16. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Pulte Homes Announces Its First Active Adult Community in Denver.

Aurora’s Hilltop at Inspiration Set for Spring 2023 Opening.

Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, continues its expansion in Denver with its first active adult community in the market, Hilltop at Inspiration. Part of an age restricted, master-planned development for adults 55 and older, this new home community is scheduled to open in Spring 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.99 percent and weekly performance of -4.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, PHM reached to a volume of 2848734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $51.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $41 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $41, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.00.

PHM stock trade performance evaluation

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.53, while it was recorded at 38.31 for the last single week of trading, and 44.18 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,782 million, or 94.40% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,981,980, which is approximately 0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,261,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $827.22 million in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $401.63 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -7.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

287 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 12,801,008 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 16,058,050 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 180,549,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,408,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,441,620 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,679,261 shares during the same period.